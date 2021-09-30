Between July 1 and September 23, 10 patients fighting COVID were dispersed out of Mason County.
According to an article published by the Seattle Times, patients combating the virus were moved to hospital beds in more metropolitan areas of the state. In fact, over half (229) of the state’s 414 coronavirus patient transfers wound up in King County.
Hospitals who are unable to take in patients, are contacting the newly-formed Washington Medical Coordination Center (MCC). MCC is operated out of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. MCC was formed after 39 people died of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Kirkland. During the time span between July 1 and September 23, one patient was transferred to Mason County. As a result of the high-volume of incoming coronavirus patients, a number of hospitals in the South Sound have opted to suspend elective surgeries.
Mason County is the only South Sound county to transfer patients.