BREMERTON - Kitsap County was one of several counties that had residents who contracted COVID-19 from the Watershed Country Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington two weeks ago.
News of the multi-county outbreak was reported by the Grant County Health District on Friday. The Gorge Amphitheater is in Grant County.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the Kitsap County Health District which says 10 out of the 160 cases contracted from Watershed are residents in Kitsap County. Health officials wouldn’t disclose which towns the infected reside in.
The new cases along with the drastic increase of others infected by the virus prompted a masking directive that was issued by Kitsap County on Friday.
“A fifth wave of increasing COVID-19 transmission has been underway since approximately July 10, 2021, leading to a 591% increase in 7-day case rate to 152 per 100,000 residents. This case rate exceeds the threshold for “high transmission” as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is expected to surpass the highest disease activity experienced in Kitsap throughout the entire pandemic by this weekend. Hospitalizations are at the highest levels of the pandemic as well and climbing rapidly, further straining our healthcare system," county health officials wrote in the directive.
This directive applies to indoor spaces that are open to the public, including retail, grocery stores, government buildings, and other businesses and places where members of the public can enter freely. It does not apply to indoor non-public spaces, including businesses, offices, and other places of employment with limited access.