SHELTON - Monday was a tragic day on the road in Mason County after a young child died in a vehicle that plunged into Lake Cushman.
Mason County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a reported that came in at 7:10 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash in the area of milepost 13 of State Route 119. The area where the crash occurred is referred to as “Party Rock” at Lake Cushman.
Callers advised that a vehicle had gone over the embankment and was submerged below the water. Two adult occupants had gotten out of the vehicle, but a young child was unable to escape. Witnesses and one of the adult occupants were able to enter the water and pulled the child from the vehicle. The 2-year-old child was airlifted to Mary Bridge Hospital in Tacoma where they died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and now faces charges of vehicular homicide. Deputies say he or she was charged with vehicular homicide because its suspected they were driving recklessly, despite intoxicants not being factors in the crash.
The identity of the driver has not been released but he or she is from Tacoma.