TUMWATER - The city of Tumwater is literally dealing with a ‘messy’ situation this week as it copes with the aftermath of a large sewage spill.
On Monday, December 27, blockage in a sanitary sewer line on Somerset Drive SW caused an estimated 3,000 gallons of sewage to discharge into the City of Tumwater’s stormwater system, and then into Percival Creek.
Public Health officials are now asking the public to avoid contact with the water in Percival Creek, Capitol Lake, and Inner Budd Inlet until 9 a.m. on Thursday. The spill was confirmed by the city of Tumwater at 9 a.m. on Monday.
City Public Works crews immediately removed the blockage and restored normal flow to the system. No sewage could be recovered.