(KMAS) - With the legislative session quickly approaching as of the time of their conversation, Jeff Slakey and 35th District Representative Dan Griffey discussed many last minute things going on in terms of final touches on transportation and operating budgets.
As far as the Transportation Budget was concerned, Representative Griffey said that the 35th District will be pretty happy. “
We got a lot. Not a lot of districts did,” Griffey said in the Daybreak interview.
The effort was a one involving Griffey and 35th District Representative Drew MacEwen and Senator Tim Sheldon.
The weapons magazine ban is of concern to Griffey.
“A lot of people who want to see gun bans don’t know a lot about guns. When you ban a magazine over 10 rounds, you take about half the firearms off the market that Washingtonians can buy,” Griffey explained. He mentioned that the Glock 17, one of the most popular and trusted handguns in the United States, is an example of a firearm that Washingtonians won’t be able to purchase without “significant modifications.” Jeff asked if it will be challenged in the courts and Griffey believed so. A similar ban was challenged and overturned in California and Griffey is confident the same may happen in Washington as well.
Griffey said majority and minority parties have to come together and come to the table and talk about such issues openly and honestly. His belief is that they have to come up with a good policy that isn’t about not liking guns or not wanting people to have guns—those are the wrong reasons to pass legislation, he said.
“If the motivation is a clear and present danger or threat to society as a whole, then we need to talk about it.”
Otherwise, he said, we shouldn’t be banning something just because we don’t like it or don’t want others to have it. If we do, then we might very well find that something we ourselves possess or partake in could be in jeopardy the next time.
Although there is much to be concerned about in the budgets, Griffey feels we should stay positive. He believes we are on the right path when it comes to tackling the mental heath crisis, homelessness and housing. He has a feeling we are on the path to “doing something real” with robust responses when it comes to these pressing issues facing the 35th District and the state as a whole.
Griffey has been heartened by “Drug Court” and feels it is a big and positive thing. It would be instrumental in taking someone who is in crisis who might find themselves in the criminal justice system and help give them the resources they need to better their lives.
The Tiny Home Veteran Village appears to be headed to the final funding it needs, according to Griffey.
The Belfair Bypass appears to be on track for the rest of the funding it may need, too.
So there is a lot of good along with the not so good, according to Griffey.
Griffey said he is looking forward to the legislature going back to “normal” as the mask mandates are going away and people are feeling opportunities opening up again.
He feels that once legislators are face to face again, we will hopefully see a return to the bipartisanship that may have been lacking when legislators were not in the same physical space together. Seeing each other face to face leads to a sense of more accountability to each other and the opposing party’s views and ideas.
Representative Griffey represents the 35th District and can be contacted through his website: www.dangriffey.houserepublicans.wa.gov and is a weekly guest on Daybreak on KMAS during each legislative session.