Data released by the Washington State Health Department disclosed the number of coronavirus cases by county in those who were fully vaccinated. The data was recorded from February 2021 through July 2021.
In Mason County, 43 people or 5.5% of coronavirus cases tested positive for the illness despite being fully vaccinated. However, 94.5% of positive cases in the reported time span were in those who were not fully vaccinated.
Thurston County had 307 breakthrough cases or (6.4%) compared to the 93.6% of cases in those who weren’t fully immunized against COVID-19.
Kitsap County reported 214 breakthrough cases (5.8%) compared to the 94.2% of cases involving people who hadn’t been vaccinated.
According to health officials, fully vaccinated people who contract the virus experience far less severe symptoms. Many have reported to only experience mild issues.