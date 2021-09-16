SHELTON - The Port of Shelton is a recent recipient of the state’s Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) grant. The $50,000 grant will be spent on a project that will help define the needs and development potential for current and future tenants (businesses) at Sanderson Field.
The scope of the project includes development of preliminary engineering and cost estimates for infrastructure to serve the airport industrial park which includes new roads, utilities and additional amenities. Funding will cover the cost of an economic/market feasibility study of potential/prospective industrial users; build-out scenarios (maps, drawings and sketches) using various lot and building sizes will also be reviewed.
“We are extremely excited and thankful to the CERB Board for providing this funding opportunity,” stated Executive Director Smith. “Our hope is to spur the future economy through millions of dollars of private investment and excess jobs for the area to enhance our already existing businesses and utilities on the property.”
Johns Prairie Industrial Park at Sanderson Field currently consists of 385 acres of industrial-zoned property located northeast of the city of Shelton.