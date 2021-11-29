SEATTLE - According to the National Weather Service office in Seattle, record highs were seen in the South Sound during the waning days of November.
Meteorologists say a warm, southerly flow generated by a moisture plume (a.k.a. atmospheric river) created exceptional warmth that lasted Sunday into Monday following Saturday’s warm rain movement through the area.
On Sunday, Olympia broke its previous record of 57 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1999 with a temperature of 58 on Nov. 28, 2021. A temperature of 58 was also recorded in Olympia on Monday, surpassing the record threshold of 54 in 2012.
On Monday, Shelton edged its previous temperature recording of 50 and replaced it with a record temp of 57.
‘Atmospheric rivers’ are warm, water vapor plumes that traverse from tropical areas like Hawaii and are capable of carrying over into North America causing a rise in temperatures and an increase in precipitation.
A cold front is expected to move through the area next week.