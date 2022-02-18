Loved and looked up to by his colleagues, Mason County Deputy Larry Ellis moonlighted briefly as a caretaker for a baby who was rattled by a crash they were involved in on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling says the baby’s mother was at the wheel while driving through Allyn when she went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Spurling says the mother was hurt, but is ok. The baby didn’t suffer any injuries, but was emotionally shaken by the impact. As deputies processed the crash scene, Deputy Ellis held the baby who was crying and attempted to comfort the infant and sing. Sometime later, Deputy Ellis realized that his body cam had been on and had caught him singing. Deputy Ellis’ direct supervisor suggested they edit and post the video.
“It’s just perfect,” Spurling told iFIBER ONE News. “He’s the sweetest man in the world, but is as tough as nails.”
Spurling says Ellis is a retired U.S. Marine Master Sergeant who has been with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.
“He’s a very big man,” said Spurling, who added that Ellis is also a body builder. “Everybody loves Larry.”
In August 2021, Ellis was given the Life Saving award by the Mason County Sheriff’ Office for his actions of saving a life of a victim of a medical emergency on June 5th, 2021.