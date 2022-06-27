The price to pump a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is down four cents across Washington after from a week ago. AAA says that’s the result of the national average falling for the second week in a row. Right now, the national average is at $4.89 per gallon. Shelton has the highest gas prices in the South Sound region with an average price of $5.62 per gallon. Olympia is a little lower at $5.37 per gallon and the area between Belfair and Port Orchard is priced at $5.49 per gallon.
AAA expects the gas prices to steadily decline over economic fears of a potential global recession, according to a press release published on June 27. AAA officials believe global recession fears are leading to less demand for oil after the price for a barrel of oil dropped to $107, down $110 from last week.
“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”
According to Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy, 3e're about to see the first area in the nation cross back under $4/gal. Warner Robbins, GA is on the cusp of falling back to an average of $3.999/gal.
According to AAA’s latest Oil Dynamics report, at the close of Friday’s formal trading session, the price for West Texas Intermediate crude oil increased by $3.35 to settle at $107.62. Although crude prices strengthened at the end of the week due to positive market sentiment after the stock market rallied, crude prices dropped earlier in the week amid broad market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation. A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit.