SHELTON - Hindered by the happenstance of the pandemic, Paulie’s Place appeared to be a promising new business in downtown Shelton when it opened in March 2019. Despite Paulie and Trish Girard’s valiant efforts to keep the business going when the pandemic hit, the duo finally had had enough of the ongoing hardships posed by the spread of the coronavirus and decided to close shop on Aug. 26, 2021.
“Thank you all for sharing your lunch time and your lives with us for the last couple of years. Words cannot express the love and gratitude we feel for this community. That is why there’s no easy way to break the news. We are so sad to inform you that we have made the very difficult decision to permanently close.”
In earlier interviews, Paulie indicated that supply chain issues were posing serious problems in getting ample food supply needed to keep the business open consistently. During the pandemic, the sandwich shop was closed intermittently or would close early due to selling out of sandwich-making supplies early.
Paulie and Trish Girard also posted about health issues being a factor in their decision to close as well. However, the pair say there may be a potential buyer for their business.
Paulie’s Place is situated next to Mariano’s Jewelry off Railroad Avenue in Shelton.