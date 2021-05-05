SHELTON - There’s something to be said about a business that’s stayed open for 36 years; that business is Skipworth’s Saw Shop in Shelton. After three-and-a-half decades of doing business in Mason County, it’s safe to say that owners Paul and Debbie Skipworth have seen a lot, but likely never anything remotely close to the deadly blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Economic Development Council of Mason County announced that Skipworth’s Saw Shop will close. The Council says coronavirus caused manufacturing of some of the materials they sell to stop, leaving them with little merchandise to sell next year. As a result, the couple is closing their shop after opening for business in 1984.
Skipworth’s is selling much of its inventory at liquidation prices. Skipworth’s sells Stihl products such as chainsaws, weed wackers, leaf blowers, workwear, concrete cutters, sprayers, trimmers, drills, and other tools.
The longtime saw shop will close for good on May 28.