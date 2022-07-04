SHELTON - Shelton's newest drinking and easting establishment was the center of attention in the region on Friday when it opened to an eager crowd of patrons who have been patiently waiting for the business to open over the last three years.
Nikki and James Boad own the Wilde Irish Pub and finally saw their vision come alive when they cut the ribbon that made their dream officially come true.
The wedded couple bought the building that used to house the Ming Tree Chinese Restaurant in 2019 with grand plans of gutting and reshaping its interior to fit their vision of a bustling pub with Irish food fare. However, a series of setbacks brought on by the pandemic delayed the the project that would hopefully bolster their livelihoods.
“Everywhere we go we end up at an Irish Pub, and we always have an amazing time at every Irish pub we go to,” James Boad told KMAS during an In The Community interview.
Boad says the restaurant has a small front patio and a large back patio.
James says the restaurant features traditional Irish food as well as some fusion dishes. Boad says the restaurant serves a vast assortment of beers and Irish whiskey.