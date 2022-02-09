YELM - The discovery of an exceptionally-large cache of explosives in Yelm raised the eyebrows of relatives related to the owner of them and law enforcement.
On Tuesday, Thurston County deputies responded to a home in the 20000 block of Neat Rd SE in Yelm. The response was prompted by a report about potential explosives that were found at a home. Thurston County Lt. Cameron Simper says the owner of the property recently died and relatives who were cleaning up the property found what were eventually determined to be non-weaponized explosives, and a lot of them. Simper says he couldn’t confirm the type of incendiary devices, but says there was enough to do a lot of damage.
The State Patrol bomb squad was called in to inspect the explosive material and it was decided that it would be safer to detonate the explosives in a controlled environment on site with the property being vastly open and in a very rural area.
According to the Nisqually Valley News, a total of 35 improvised homemade incendiary devices were found. Family described the man in his 70's as "an ultra prepper."
The explosives were detonated in small groups in several locations.
Authorities told the publication that the property owner would be facing some serious federal charges if he were alive.