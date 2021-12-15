OLYMPIA - An apartment building that is under construction at Capitol Way and Olympia Avenue in Olympia erupted into flames at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire reportedly compromised the structural integrity of the building to the point of collapse.
The cause of the blaze is unknown as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
The Olympia Fire Department’s Twitter page reports that three additional buildings were burned by the inferno.
There’s no word on whether anyone was injured by the blaze.