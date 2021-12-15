olympia fire

Fire in downtown Olympia on Dec. 15, 2021

Photo: Olympia Fire Dept. 

OLYMPIA - An apartment building that is under construction at Capitol Way and Olympia Avenue in Olympia erupted into flames at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire reportedly compromised the structural integrity of the building to the point of collapse. 

The cause of the blaze is unknown as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

location

Fire location

The Olympia Fire Department’s Twitter page reports that three additional buildings were burned by the inferno.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured by the blaze.