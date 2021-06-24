SHELTON - The extreme heat expected to hit the south sound this week will likely be unbearable for some, but can you blame them? That’s because mother nature is serving up the hottest day(s) ever recorded in June, and more importantly, of all time at any point in the year.
According to the National Weather Service office in Seattle, the three-day onslaught of unbelievably hot weather will begin Saturday and last through Monday, with Sunday being the hottest.
In Shelton, the thermometer is expected to hit 105 F on Sunday, breaking the previous all-time record of 104 F that was recorded some time ago in August.
The same goes for Olympia with a temp of 105 F expected on Sunday, surpassing the all-time, year-round record of 104 F.
Belfair will shatter is previous record of 99 F with an expected temperature recording of 104 F on Sunday and Monday.
Some reprieve is expected by Tuesday as temperatures fall to the upper-to-mid 80’s for highs.