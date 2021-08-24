With fuel prices nearing $4 per gallon in Washington state, some are being deterred from traveling due to exceptionally high gas costs. However, petroleum analysts with Gas Buddy say the nation is starting to see the seasonal decline as summer travel winds down for the year. For the first time in weeks, the national average trended down this week by $0.03 to $3.14 per gallon.
"The delta strain of COVID-19 continues to drive fuel prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The busy summer driving season ends in September and market watchers are worried that COVID-19 will cause demand to drop more dramatically than it has in previous years. If crude oil and gasoline futures hold at current levels, prices at the pump could drop more than 20 cents per gallon in the weeks to come."
Average price per gallon by county in the South Sound:
Kitsap County: $3.93
Thurston County: $3.96
Mason County: $4.10