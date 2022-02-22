SHELTON - On Saturday, a large convoy of various motor vehicles road tripped from Lakewood to Shelton for an anticipated Patriot Rally/Servin Up Freedom Rally.
In Shelton, dozens lined the streets, most with large flags and big signs protesting the state’s so-called "tyrannical form of government."
All four corners West Railroad Avenue and 1st Street were occupied by patrons passionate about taking a stand against government-issued mask and vaccine mandates.
Several vendors were selling political-themed merchandise and memorabilia at the crossroads.
The Shelton event was one of seven that were planned throughout western Washington.
The Shelton rally alone raised over $2,200 dollars. Money donated will be appropriated to a fund that will help pay for a convoy to Washington D.C.; similar to size of the rally seen in Ottawa, Canada earlier this month.
Many of the motorists driving through the intersection honked in support of the rally’s overall message and some were upset by the showing.
Organizers of the event say the rally did not disrupt traffic.