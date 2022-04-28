SHELTON - According to an interrogation tape pulled from public record, we apparently now know why Christopher Floe, a former Department of Corrections Parole Officer, allegedly had his own sister shoot him in front of his workplace in downtown Shelton last fall.
Acquired from Mason County’s Public Records Department, audio capturing the interrogation of Chris Floe revealed some surprising details about the motive behind the shooting. The interview is conducted by Sergeant Jeff Rhoades, the primary interrogator, and Detective Matt Ledford, both with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 7, authorities believe Floe’s sister, Caroline Harris, had shot Floe while he was standing outside of his car in front of the Department of Corrections office in Shelton shortly after 6 a.m. The bullet went through Floe’s forearm, into his back and out his abdomen, leaving him with a non-fatal injury.
According to arrest records, Floe initially claimed that the assailant was a person in dark clothing who ran away, but further interviews revealed inconsistencies.
In the interrogation audio, Rhoades eventually confronts Floe about those inconsistencies and presents evidence implying that the shooter was not on foot, but in a car and believed Floe was involved in the shooting. Floe eventually confesses and admits that he had his sister shoot him. When deputies asked him why, Floe says he was disgruntled with the Department of Corrections over its treatment of him, his co-workers and lack of protection afforded to them. Floe also admitted he was under investigation for having potential relations with a parolee whom he was not directly supervising. Floe insinuated that having something drastic happen to him would spur change in the department.
The following audio captures the moment Sgt. Rhoades confronts Floe and prompts him to confess, followed by Floe’s explanation as to why he wanted to get shot and why he roped his sister into it.
(caution: the following audio contains strong language).
The detectives place Floe under arrest at the end of the interview and read him his miranda rights.
Floe now faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal conspiracy, drive-by shooting, criminal conspiracy drive-by shooting, and false reporting. According to court records, Floe has a 12-person jury trial set for May 31, 2022.
As far Floe’s sister, Caroline Harris, she faces charges of conspiring to commit an assault, conspiring to commit a drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Her 12-person jury trial is set for July 26, 2022.
Both Floe and Harris have pleaded not guilty to shooting conspiracy charges.