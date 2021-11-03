BELFAIR - The mother of a crash victim in Tuesday’s rollover collision on Tuesday south of Belfair is thankful her daughter is ok, but continues to seek answers on who caused the wreck and why it happened.
Washington State Troopers say the crash happened on SR 106 just after 3:05 p.m. North Mason Fire District and State Troopers responded to the crash. McDonald explains what happened leading up to and during the crash.
“The person cut her off coming out of a driveway- she swerved to not rear end them and then at the same time they cut back as if to u turn causing her front end to clip them caused her to flip. They paused and then spend off like 90mph with one tire completely broke of the axle. They abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. People outside saw it happen.”
McDonald says her daughter is doing fine, but is sore and may have to seek chiropractic treatment.
Law enforcement continues to look for the person who caused the crash.