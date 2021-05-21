SHELTON - James and Nikki Boad of Shelton had to put their dream of opening their own Irish pub on hold after their plans were derailed by the pandemic last year.
Now, the pair feel it’s appropriate to proceed with their grand plans of opening the Wilde Irish Pub in August.
Wilde Irish Pub will occupy the space that once housed the Ming Tree Chinese Restaurant.
“Everywhere we go we end up at an Irish Pub, and we always have an amazing time at every Irish pub we go to,” James Boad told Jeff Slakey during a KMAS In The Community interview this week.
The James and Nikki Boad bought the building two years ago and had plans to open it sooner, but the process was prolonged by COVID-19. However, James indicated that the building is in the home stretch towards completion.
“We’re flying through, we’re over all the hard stuff, we’re now just putting it back together,” said Boad.
Boad says the restaurant will have a small front patio and a large back patio.
James says the restaurant will feature traditional Irish food as well as some fusion dishes. Boad says the restaurant will also pour a vast assortment of beers and Irish whiskey.
