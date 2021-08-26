OLYMPIA - A bar owner in downtown Olympia says she’s reeling after “choking out” who she says was a candidate for Shelton’s city council during a brawl.
Tyler Elliot was reportedly trying to enter the Cryptatropa at around 9:30 p.m. on August 23, but was turned away because he wasn’t wearing a mask. After Elliot was told ‘no,’ that’s when the trouble allegedly ensued. The bar’s owner says Elliot began referring to she and her staff as ‘Nazis’ and began exhibiting unruly behavior. Upon leaving, Crypatropa’s owner followed Elliot to McCoy’s Tavern across the street to notify the doorman of Elliot’s unchecked aggression.
“…as we reach the sidewalk in front of McCoys, a vehicle screeches to a halt and a man and a woman jump out and the man is screaming that he just tried to run through a group of people in front of The Westside Tavern….”
She says that’s when the man grabbed Elliot and threw him to the ground. The bouncers at McCoy’s Tavern stepped in to attempt to subdue Elliot and move the brawl away from the front of McCoy’s Tavern.
“At this point, this (expletive) looks to be on top so I jump in and wrap my arm around his throat to try to choke him out, and between me, them, and this angry husband, he throws his hands up and gives up quickly, running to jump in his big black truck and peeling out,” Cryptatropa’s owner wrote.
The owner says Elliot returned and attempted to swerve into she and others at the scene, shouting obscenities and quickly drove off. She says police have been contacted about the incident. However, Olympia Police Captain Aaron Jelcick said the information about the incident was not readily available. Jelcick has tasked Lt. Paul Lower to provide the information about the case.