BELFAIR - A Belfair man will be getting used to life behind bars for a while after a judge sentenced him to seven years in prison on Tuesday for his involvement with a notorious drug ring.
According to the Kitsap Sun, Curtis Robert Griffin pleaded guilty to buying dozens of pounds of meth and thousands of fentanyl pills. The international drug ring Griffin was involved with allegedly planned the assassination of a Centralia police officer.
The Kitsap Sun reports Griffin was arrested on Nov. 2 during a sting.
Griffin was one of many traffickers for the large scale drug distribution network that did business in Mason, Kitsap, Pierce, Thurston, King and Lewis counties.
The Kitsap Sun reports that the plot to kill the police officer was foiled by law enforcement when they contacted the lawman and his family so they could be placed in protective custody.