SHELTON - Over $10,000 has been donated to a Facebook fundraiser for a Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) K9 who is in "critical" condition due to a rare health issue.
On Saturday, MCSO K9 Caliber was admitted to a veterinary emergency hospital due to vomiting and fatigue. An emergency exploratory surgery was conducted and doctors concluded that Caliber was experiencing Mesenteric Torsion (a potentially fatal twist of the intestines). Luckily, the vet was able to unwind the torsion, allowing blood flow back into Caliber’s GI tract. Despite clearing the initial health hurdle, Caliber remains in a lethargic state and is being monitored 24/7 and will require around-the-clock care.
Right now, it’s unknown if the damage is repairable. Authorities say Caliber remains in critical condition and may need to be transported to a higher level of care and special surgery at any time.
Caliber is a 5-year-old German Shepherd and is considered to be an imperative part of sheriff’s office operations. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is only halfway to its fundraising goal of $20,000.
Funds donated will go toward the future care of Caliber and the K9 unit.
