Bonnie Dog of the week

Meet BONNIE! She is a 41#, 3-year-old, Staffordshire Terrier mix, and for those who love Halloween Bonnie has a beautiful orange and blue coat! This ball of fun hails all the way from the Lone Star State of Texas!
Bonnie is a zany character who smiles and dances! She has a great disposition and loves to Zoomie. Bonnie loves long walks, other dogs, and enjoys playing with her toys. She is a super smart and active dog who would do best with an active family. Bonnie needs a cat-free home and kids should be 10+, kind, and dog savvy, and she is doing great with our youth volunteers. If you are searching for an active, fun-loving, canine companion look no further! Bonnie is your girl! A secure fenced yard is required to keep her safe and happy.
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we have suspended our public open hours are by appointment only.
