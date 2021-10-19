Meet BONNIE! She is a 40#, 3-year-old, Staffordshire mix, and just in time for Halloween Bonnie has a beautiful orange and blue coat! This ball of fun hails all the way from the Lone Star State of Texas!
Bonnie is a zany character who smiles and dances! She has a great disposition and loves to zoomie. Bonnie loves long walks, other dogs, and enjoys playing with her toys. She is a super smart and active dog who would do best with an active family. Bonnie needs a cat-free home and kids should be 10+, kind, and dog savvy. If you are searching for an active, fun-loving, canine companion look no further! Bonnie is your girl!
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
