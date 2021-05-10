BELFAIR - Troopers say a motorist is dead after careening into a tree in Belfair on Monday evening.
Washington State Trooper Chelsea Hodgson says the driver was going south on SR 3, left the road in a curve near Judy Lane, and struck a tree.
Hodgson reports that the driver was unbelted at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver is being withheld until family is notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
It has not been revealed whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
We’ll have more info as it becomes available.