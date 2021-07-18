SHELTON - Firefighters in Mason County were alerted to a big brush fire in the overnight early Sunday.
Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that a blaze burned area west of Grapeview slightly south of Dawn Drive at around 1:50 a.m.
The fire burned three acres some of which were slash piles of wood and vegetation.
DNR stepped into help as well as various other districts across the county and managed to control and contain the fire to three acres.
The fire prompted several road closures.
The cause is under investigation.