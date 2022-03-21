LACEY - An alleged would-be shoplifter likely needed more than eye drops to rid themselves of the intense burning sensation caused by pepper spray at the Fred Meyer store in Lacey on Monday.
Lacey police say they responded to the Fred Meyer in the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road SE to a report of shots fired at around 1p.m. It was quickly determined that no gun was discharged.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that a male was trying to shoplift. A nearby shopper noticed the attempted theft and intervened. When the good Samaritan made contact with the alleged thief, the culprit threatened to physically harm him, prompting the bystander to pepper spray him.
Once the would-be crook was pepper-sprayed, he drew a flare gun and in return, the shopper drew a real gun. The flare-gun wielding bandit retreated and left the store without the merchandise.
Police were able to track down the shoplifter, a 40-year-old male, who was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree assault.
The citizen had a valid concealed pistol license and was released at the scene. Police are cautioning the public to call 911 or alert store staff rather than taking matters into their own hands.