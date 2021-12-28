Art at Percival Landing
City of Olympia provided photo
Apply now for the 2022 Percival Plinth Project. Selected artists receive up to a $1,000 honorarium. Details and links to apply below.

The Percival Plinth Project Call for Sculpture - Each year, up to 16 outdoor sculptures are displayed on plinths along Percival Landing. A community vote is held and the sculpture that receives the most votes is purchased by the City for permanent display at another location in Olympia.

Eligibility: Artists living in Washington and Oregon are invited to apply. Selected artists receive a $1000 honorarium for the one year loan of their sculpture (previously $700) and a chance to win the People's Choice Award with a purchase prize of up to $10,000. Artists may submit up to 2 applications each representing one work of art.

For details and to apply follow the Call for Entry link below.

Deadline: February 1, 2022 at 11:59 pm.
