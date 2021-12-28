Apply now for the 2022 Percival Plinth Project. Selected artists receive up to a $1,000 honorarium. Details and links to apply below.
The Percival Plinth Project Call for Sculpture - Each year, up to 16 outdoor sculptures are displayed on plinths along Percival Landing. A community vote is held and the sculpture that receives the most votes is purchased by the City for permanent display at another location in Olympia.
Eligibility: Artists living in Washington and Oregon are invited to apply. Selected artists receive a $1000 honorarium for the one year loan of their sculpture (previously $700) and a chance to win the People's Choice Award with a purchase prize of up to $10,000. Artists may submit up to 2 applications each representing one work of art.
For details and to apply follow the Call for Entry link below.
Apply now for the 2022 Percival Plinth Project. Selected artists receive up to a $1,000 honorarium. Details and links to apply below.
The Percival Plinth Project Call for Sculpture - Each year, up to 16 outdoor sculptures are displayed on plinths along Percival Landing. A community vote is held and the sculpture that receives the most votes is purchased by the City for permanent display at another location in Olympia.
Eligibility: Artists living in Washington and Oregon are invited to apply. Selected artists receive a $1000 honorarium for the one year loan of their sculpture (previously $700) and a chance to win the People's Choice Award with a purchase prize of up to $10,000. Artists may submit up to 2 applications each representing one work of art.
For details and to apply follow the Call for Entry link below.