OLYMPIA - Possible stress caused by the pandemic could be the reason why Thurston County's Public Health and Social Services director is stepping down, but as to what prompted the resignation has not yet been disclosed.
Last Friday, Thurston County announced the departure of Schelli Slaughter, the director of Thurston County's health district who will formally resign from her position on Jan. 3, 2022.
Thurston County Manager, Ramiro Chavez said, “I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to Schelli for her leadership in managing this pandemic and a very complex department. My appreciation for what she has done is beyond description, but most of all the residents of Thurston County have benefited from her leadership, commitment, and dedication to public service."