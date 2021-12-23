OLYMPIA – Dec. 1, 2021 – The Deception Pass Park Foundation and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invite the public to ring in the new year with an extra special New Year’s weekend experience at Deception Pass State Park.
On Dec. 31, the West Beach parking lot will be open for a campout. Interpretive staff will host family-friendly activities, programs and s'mores making. Campout spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Registration closes on Dec. 26.
The Puffin Plunge will occur on Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at West Beach within the park. Participants are encouraged to pre-register. There is a $10 suggested donation to participate in the event. All donation proceeds will support the Fidalgo Nature School.
Parks staff will host the traditional First Day Hikes beginning at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hike will occur on the Sand Dune Interpretive Trail at West Beach and includes an informative stroll along a 0.8-mile ADA-accessible trail. The hike is open to all ages.
Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. For more information or to register for these upcoming events, visit eventbrite.com.