Shelton, WA – May 2, 2022: A sold-out crowd of 326 guests gathered to celebrate the resiliency of our community on Friday, April 29 at the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Anniversary and Awards Gala at Little Creek Casino Resort. The evening’s program included an ode to the past year, the Chamber’s most recent top five successes, installation of the board of trustees, and a tribute to Chamber staffer Deidre Peterson for ten years with the organization. The evening culminated with the awards ceremony, where the finalists were highlighted in video reels acclaiming their accomplishments and naming the winners in each category.
Boss of the Year recognizes a leader who empowers employees, is an example of leadership, and maintains exceptional workplace standards. This person may only be nominated by current and former staff. This year’s award went to Jamie Mell of John L. Scott Real Estate & Mell Property Management. Mell is one of Shelton’s most trusted brokers, a distinguished business owner, and active community leader – four generations deep. Employees tout Jamie’s focus on a happy work culture and described her as a strong empowering leader, who gives back to the community, those in her office, and her clients.
Business of the Year honors the business that made the most significant contribution benefiting the Shelton and Mason County business community over the past year. This year, the award went to The Patty Wagon. Owned & operated by Patty Perry, they have provided wheelchair accessible transportation since 2012. During the pandemic, they constantly adapted to serve customers, while facing challenges of reduced staffing and ridership due to health concerns and supply shortages while ensuring that healthcare staff, essential workers, and patients made it to their destinations safely.
Dawn Myers was elected the Citizen of the Year, an award given to the individual who has made the most outstanding contributions to enhance the business community and the community at large. A lifelong resident of Shelton, she is likely best known for “Fill the Truck” drives. Last year, her swift organization created the wickedly popular Haunted Huff N Puff and she successfully assembled volunteers to support Toys for Tots. She also serves as Treasurer for local two nonprofit boards.
Nonprofit of the Year is awarded to an organization who strongly impacted Mason County through service, volunteerism, and activism. The Youth Connection took home this year’s honor. Serving as a drop-in center for youth ages 12-24, they maintain an all-inclusive, open-door policy to connect, build life skills, and access services especially through the closure of school campuses. Last year they also expanded to another location in Belfair and two off-site shelters, while securing funding for a dozen transitional housing units.
Rookie of the Year is designed to recognize the company that has recently opened or newly began in Mason County, fulfilling a gap in services & providing a benefit to the community at large. This year’s winner is Kealy Electric, who opened in 2020. In high demand throughout the pandemic, even while supply shortages posed a significant challenge, Colton and Morgan Kealy have earned a reputation as a reliable, accessible, and professional electrical company.
The Chamber also recognizes its volunteers for their contributions to the Chamber's programs and activities. From a long list of valued people who give their time, talents, energies, and expertise to support the Chamber’s programs and activities, staff selected Jennifer Duncan of Peninsula Credit Union as this year’s recipient. Duncan chairs the Chamber’s Ambassador and Member Services Committees, has assisted in hiring processes, and is a familiar face while assisting at Chamber functions.
The President’s Choice award was presented this year to a Julie Nichols of Whitehouse & Nichols, LLP. The Chamber’s 2021 President of the Board Melanie Bakala said, “There are people who we see working in the community, and there are those who work behind the scenes. This person works quietly on many local efforts including passing the Shelton Schools Construction Bond and laying the groundwork to build a YMCA. She has great political savvy and has helped ensure that quality leadership is elected to represent our community. She doesn’t seek the limelight – but works tirelessly in the background for Mason County.”
The entire evening was a brilliant celebration of the amazing individuals and businesses that support the Chamber and Mason County. With the maximum capacity crowd, it is evident that the community shares in both our appreciation and our enthusiasm. See photos from the event and read about all event finalists in the special section of Business Matters.
The Chamber extends is thanks to the sponsors who made the celebration possible: Premier Sponsor Little Creek Casino Resort; Reception Sponsor Beko’s Trees & Wood Carving; Print Sponsor The Shopper; Photography Sponsor Cooper Studios; Podium Sponsor Edward Jones - Lori Morgan & Karen Schade; Champagne Sponsor Bradley Air Company; Toast Sponsor Bakala State Farm Insurance; Sanitation Station Sponsor Mason Health; Advertising Sponsor The Journal; and Course Sponsors Jalisco Tortillas, EI. Kristyn & Son Construction, Inc., The Optical Shop of WA, and Heritage Bank.
Incorporated in 1922, the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce is the oldest, largest, and most influential business association in Mason County, established by Mark E. Reed. For more than 100 years, the Chamber has persisted in its commitment to serving as a catalyst for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers, and a champion of our community.