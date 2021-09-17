Shelton, WA – September 9, 2021: Nominations for the Chamber’s awards are open now and will be accepted through October 15, 2021. For decades, the Chamber has recognized deserving businesses, individuals, and organizations through its annual awards program. The entire community is invited to submit nominations online at masonchamber.com/awards. Award categories, guidelines, and the complete list of past winners is also published online.
There are five categories open for nominations. Business of the Year honors the business that made the most significant contribution benefiting the Mason County community over the past year; most recently, AAA Septic LLC took home the title. Rookie of the Year nods to a new business and was awarded to ISH PNW. Boss of Year recognizes an individual who empowers their employees and is an example of leadership and/or management excellence; last year Holly Cahoon of 2nd Street Design Studio earned the accolade. Citizen of the Year credits an individual who has made outstanding contributions to enhance the business community and the community at large; the recent award went to Don Welander. Nonprofit of the Year celebrates an organization who strongly impacts Mason County through service, volunteerism, and donations; Crossroads Housing received that title last.
“We are inspired by all of those who have displayed innovation, determination, and generosity during these trying times,” says Chamber CEO Heidi McCutcheon. “It is immensely rewarding to acknowledge the extraordinary businesses and people who are making our community better.”
All nominations will be reviewed by the Chamber’s Member Services Committee, who will forward a slate of three nominees per category to the Board of Trustees for consideration to be placed on the ballot. As always, ballots will be mailed to all members in good standing; each Chamber member receives one vote per category. The majority vote by the membership determines the award winners. The winners will be announced at the Annual Awards Gala held at Little Creek Casino Resort’s Skookum Event Center on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Two other awards will also be announced at the event: President’s Choice Award and Volunteer of the Year. Last year Marty Crow selected Henry Biernacki who volunteers for Habitat for Humanity of Mason County and Chamber staff honored Lisa Perry of Sierra Pacific Industries, respectively.
For more information visit masonchamber.com or contact Heidi McCutcheon at heidi@masonchamber.com or (360) 426-2021.