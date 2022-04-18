(Grapeview, WA) – Charles Rhodes has entered the race for Mason County Clerk. As a long time resident of Mason County, Charles is committed to serving the needs of his community.
“The Clerk’s office needs strong leadership. As that leader I will preserve integrity, accountability, and efficiency while ensuring the Clerk’s office performs all of its duties as prescribed by law. I have a plan to modernize and streamline procedures to increase productivity and professionalism, to better serve the citizens of Mason County.”
Charles brings more than 40 years of experience in finance and accounting, uniquely qualifying him to manage the financial aspects of the Clerk’s duties. Additionally, as a licensed Investigator and Fraud Examiner he has worked, extensively, within the court system and understands its processes and procedures.
To learn more about Charles’ campaign, upcoming events, and ways you can become involved, visit https://www.facebook.com/charlesrhodesformasoncountyclerk.