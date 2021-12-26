OLYMPIA – When the holidays wind down and the decorations get packed away, it’s time to figure out what to do with the Christmas tree. This season, free tree collection and drop-off opportunities are available county-wide.
To prepare your tree for recycling, please remove all ornaments, lights, stands, nails, and tinsel prior to drop-off. Flocked trees are accepted.
Drop-off Locations
All Thurston County residents: Trees are accepted at the Waste and Recovery Center located at 2420 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey from December 26–January 16 (closed January 1). Open Monday–Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Customers with other wastes in addition to a tree should expect to make two trips across the scale.
Rainier residents: Take trees to the Rainier Drop-Box Facility at 13010 Rainier Acres Road SE from December 26–January 16 (closed January 1). Open Friday–Sunday only, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Rochester residents: Take trees to the Rochester Drop-Box Facility at 16500 Sargent Road SW from December 26–January 16 (open Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday only, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
Tenino residents: Residents can take trees to 418 S. Wichman Street from December 26–January 16.
Yelm residents: Residents can place trees in a designated dumpster at Yelm City Park anytime from December 28–January 16.
Pick Up Information
LeMay yard/food waste customers: Place your tree in or near your yard/food waste cart (in sections 3 feet or less). Extra fee(s) apply for customers not signed up for yard/food waste collection. Call LeMay at 360-923-0111 for information.
City of Lacey residents: BSA Troop 222 Scouts will provide curbside pick-up of holiday trees on Saturday, January 8, for residents within Lacey city limits. Trees must have all decorations removed and be placed curbside in front of homes by 8:00 a.m. Troop 222 accepts donations for this great community service, which can be made online at www.troop222wa.org, or BSA Troop 222, PO Box 5379, Lacey, WA 98509. For more information contact Lacey Public Affairs, 360-491-3214 or publicaffairs@ci.lacey.wa.us.
City of Olympia garbage customers: For customers with Tuesday/Wednesday service, tree pickup will be on January 8. For Thursday/Friday service, pickup will be on January 15. Place tree in regular pickup spot by 6:00 a.m. Trees over 6 feet must be cut in half. Call City of Olympia at 360-754-8340 for more information.
City of Tumwater residents: Residents may place undecorated trees behind the curb near their closest main intersection beginning January 10. Please be sure to keep sidewalks, bike lanes, and roadways clear when dropping off trees. It may take several days for crews to pick up all trees. For more information, please contact Tumwater Public Works Operations at 360-754-4150.
Multi-family complex residents: Check with your property manager for tree placement locations.