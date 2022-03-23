SHELTON – Shelton residents will notice increased activity as City staff lay the groundwork for several upcoming improvements along Railroad Avenue this week.
The City of Shelton acquired former Simpson Railroad rights-of-way along Railroad Avenue from First Street through U.S. Highway 101 in August 2020. City Council has identified future uses for this stretch of land.
Today, readerboards will be visible along Railroad Avenue for upcoming track removal between 11th and 12th Streets and near Pacific Court. This work has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 7.
Work has been scheduled during Shelton School District’s spring break to limit the impact on students walking or riding the bus to Evergreen Elementary School or CHOICE High School.
Between 11th and 12th Streets, a new sidewalk, curbing, pavement, and a water main will be installed once the tracks have been removed.
Near Pacific Court, the site will be the future home of a new Mason Transit Authority bus shelter to serve Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center and residents.
These improvements are part of Western Gateway, a long-term plan to revitalize West Railroad Avenue for residents and visitors beginning at Pacific Court and heading into downtown Shelton. For future project updates and traffic revisions notifications, visit the City’s Western Gateway webpage.