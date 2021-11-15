On November 9, 2021, the Olympia City Council approved the establishment of a new Social Justice and Equity Commission. The purpose of this new Commission is to eliminate racism and fulfill human rights for a just and equitable Olympia for all people.
For ten months a Founding Members Work Group has been laying the groundwork for the Commission through planning, public engagement, data analysis, and the formation of a final recommendation. City Council celebrated the work group’s role and thanked each of the founding members for their commitment and leadership throughout the process.
“The Olympia City Council and City leadership wholeheartedly embrace this crucial work of eliminating racism and other social biases in our community,” said City Manager Jay Burney. “I am grateful to the Founding Members Work Group for their work creating the framework for the Social Justice and Equity Commission, for their time ensuring the experiences and perspectives of marginalized members of our community were heard in the process, and for their resolve that the process and the Commission lead to real progress in creating a safe and equitable Olympia for all people.”
After the Founding Members Work Group shared their recommendation, the full Council also read a statement confirming their commitment to Olympia being an anti-racist City. View the full statement here.
The new eleven-member Commission will have three primary duties:
1. Mediation & Investigation: The Commission will serve as a welcoming place to file complaints in response to unlawful discrimination and issues related to racial, social justice, human rights, and other forms of discrimination that occur within the City of Olympia.
2. Advisory: The Commission will provide regular advice to the City about racism, equity and social justice, and community needs. They will also advise the City on projects, events, policies, procedures, and other issues to help identify and proactively address potential disproportionate impacts to historically marginalized communities.
3. Outreach & Engagement: The Commission may sponsor, advise, and participate in community outreach to build stronger connections, build trust, and gather feedback on the Commission.
Recruitment for Commissioners is now underway. Community members are invited to apply online by January 14, 2022. The Social Justice and Equity Commissioners will be fully seated in April 2022. For more information, contact Olivia Salazar de Breaux at osalazar@ci.olympia.wa.us.