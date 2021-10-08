LACEY, WA, October 8, 2021: The City of Lacey recently received a 2020-21 Governor’s Smart Communities Award for its Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program. The City received this award in the Smart Housing Strategies for creative Plans, Policies, Programs, and/or Actions category. The annual award recognizes local governments and their partners for exceptional work in implementing the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA). The GMA establishes goals to coordinate and plan growth, maintain sustainable economic development, and preserve the quality of life in communities across Washington.
“We are honored to receive this award from Governor Inslee and the Department of Commerce,” said Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder. “It recognizes Lacey’s commitment and on-going work to create a variety of affordable housing options for our community. When a resident builds an ADU in an existing neighborhood, it helps achieve the state’s GMA goals and our own community development objectives. It’s a win-win.”
The City’s ADU program encourages residents to build ADUs, a second smaller dwelling on the same property as a standard single-family home, by expediting the permit process and providing free, pre-approved designs. ADUs can be used as an affordable rental unit, a place for a homeowner to live and rent out their existing house, or a space for guests to stay. Adding ADUs to existing neighborhoods allows for increased densification that matches the neighborhood’s character and provides ADU residents close proximity to urban services such as shopping centers, schools, and transit.
In late 2019, the City worked with Artisans Group, a local architecture, design, and sustainability services firm, to create the pre-approved ADU designs. The ADU program is also supported by the Olympia Master Builders. For more information about the City’s ADU program, including benefits, permitting process, and design guide, visit ci.lacey.wa.us/ADU.
To learn more about the Governor’s Smart Communities Awards program, visit commerce.wa.gov/serving-communities/growth-management/smart-communities/.