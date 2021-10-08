On 10/04/21, at about 2:00 am, Olympia Police Department Detectives were dispatched to investigate a suspicious death under the 5th Avenue Bridge in downtown Olympia. A male in his 40’s had been discovered deceased on a sleeping bag under the bridge by people passing by.
During the investigation OPD Detectives found evidence that the deceased had been the victim of a very recent physical assault. As the investigation progressed detectives were able to locate eyewitnesses to an assault on the victim that confirmed a physical assault to the victim had occurred and the victim was left unconscious where he was later discovered deceased. The witnesses also identified a suspect to detectives.
An autopsy by the Thurston County Coroners office was performed and has yet to determine a specific cause of death. More medical exams and tests are being conducted. Still, the Medical Examiner did confirm the victim suffered facial fractures because of a physical assault near the time of his death.
On 10/07/21, with the assistance of the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, the suspect was located and arrested for Assault 2nd by detectives. OPD detectives consulted this case with the Thurston County Prosecutors Office and it was determined that because the witness accounts, evidence and medical exam show a felony assault occurred in proximity to the time of victim’s death, the suspect was booked for the crime of Murder 2.
Booked into Thurston County Jail for the crime of Murder 2 is Antonio Hooks, 24-year-old male, transient, Olympia, Washington.
This investigation is still on-going. If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Olympia Police Department Detectives at 360.753.8300.