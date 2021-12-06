In the interest of protecting the health and safety of all Olympia residents, the City of Olympia will remove and clear the encampment on Deschutes Parkway on December 8.
Owners of the property on which the encampment is located have requested that the City enforce trespass laws and remove the encampment, and the eviction moratorium in Washington state expired after October 31. During the week of November 15, the City began giving notice to the individuals living at the encampment, and a formal, written notice will be posted on December 3.
The City will begin the process of removing all debris, trash and garbage on December 8, and all individuals living at the encampment will need to leave by 8 a.m. that day. The portable restrooms at the location will be removed as well. After the encampment is removed and cleared, reoccupation of the property will be treated as trespassing and will not be allowed.
For the clean-up of the property, Deschutes Parkway will be closed from Lakeridge Drive to 5th Avenue on December 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The City does not have the resources to provide alternative shelter options for all the individuals from the encampment, and unfortunately, there are not enough shelter beds available in our community. However, City staff are working on-site with the individuals to find alternative places for them to live. Anyone who can offer inside space for individuals from the encampment can contact Kim Kondrat, the City’s homeless response coordinator, at 360.742.6448 or at kkondrat@ci.olympia.wa.us. Please also contact Kondrat to donate items like socks, handwarmers, tarps, sleeping bags and water.
For more information about this project, visit its FAQs page.