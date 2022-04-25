OLYMPIA - During their regularly-schedule city council meeting on Monday, the city of Olympia officially adopted the renaming of the now former Priest Point Park.
Used by several tribes throughout the region over the years, including the Squaxin Island Tribe, the park has been renamed to honor the indigenous tribe living in southeastern Mason County. Priest Point Park will now be called ‘Squaxin Park.’ The renaming of the park was chosen by the Squaxin Island Tribe, which will serve as a reminder that the land was home to the Steh-Chass people long before it served as a Catholic mission or became a park.
“A Native name for the park will reflect its deeper history and enduring cultural significance, and appropriately acknowledge the Tribe’s continued and valued presence in our community,” the City of Olympia wrote in a press released.
In October of 2021, the City of Olympia permanently raised the Squaxin Island Tribal Flag above City Hall and signed a renewed Accord between the Squaxin Island Tribe and the City of Olympia. The Accord demonstrates the commitment the two government bodies have made to working together toward common goals with honor and respect for each other’s cultures. The renaming of Priest Point Park aligns with the Accord and the City’s commitment to honor the Squaxin Island Tribe. The renaming to Squaxin Park will recognize the area as a place of importance to the past, present and future of the Tribe.