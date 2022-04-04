SHELTON – The City of Shelton, in partnership with Mason County and SC Johnson, a manufacturer of household consumer brands, is kicking off a six-month pilot program to offer curbside collection of plastic film to our residents, the third program to launch in Washington.
Through this curbside pilot program, residents can recycle clean and dry plastic bags, plastic storage bags such as Ziploc® brand bags, dry cleaning bags, and other flexible plastic film by placing it in a ‘Plastic Film Only’ recycling bin.
Residents along two routes chosen by the City will be notified this week and later this month via postcard about the program. To participate, those residents must call Waste Connections at 360-426-8729. 'Plastic Film Only' recycling carts and instructions will be delivered to residents along the designated routes who opt-in to the free program.
The first collection will take place on Wednesday, April 27 and cover Route 3-16R (Parsley Sage, Springfield Loop, and Christmas Village). The other route, Route 1-16R (Mt. View), will have its first collection on Wednesday, May 11. Monthly collections will follow on route-specific schedules for the duration of the program.
Prior to Shelton, Point Roberts and Friday Harbor partnered with SC Johnson on curbside plastic film recycling programs. These programs are part of a larger effort by SC Johnson to reduce plastic waste. Collectively, the programs have stopped more than 6,000 pounds of plastic film from ending up in local landfills.
For more information about Shelton’s program – including additional instructions on how to participate, accepted vs. not accepted materials, and route-specific calendars with pick-up dates for the duration of the program – view the plastic film recycling program webpage. You may also contact Mary Ricker, Communications Specialist, by phone at 360-432-5114 or mary.ricker@sheltonwa.gov.