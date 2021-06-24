SHELTON – Current weather conditions have required the need to implement a complete burn ban in the City of Shelton, as determined by the Fire Chief. The burn ban will be effective Friday, June 25 at 8:00 a.m.
The burn ban includes a ban on all fires, including recreational fires, within Shelton city limits. Charcoal, propane, or natural gas barbeques are still allowed under this burn ban.
For further information, please contact Fire Chief Mike Patti, Shelton Fire Marshal, at (360) 432-5170 or mpatti@cmfe.org.