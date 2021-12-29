BELFAIR - A notorious thief with a federal warrant for his arrest was finally taken into custody two years after he allegedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry, guns, checks, and a vehicle in Kingston, Washington.
David Rose of Washington’s Most Wanted reports that bail enforcement agents with Washington Fugitive Investigations arrested Ryan Sherill in Belfair on Wednesday.
Agents found Sherill hiding in a closet at his mom’s house. Authorities have had a difficult time tracking Sherill down because the home is situated deep in the woods and has multiple security cameras, which allowed him to see who was passing through.
Rose says Sherill hardly ever came out of the home and deputies were unable to force their way inside the home given the nature of his crimes.