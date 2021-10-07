SHELTON - Law enforcement was swarming Shelton area after a gunman shot a community corrections officer early Thursday morning.
Washington State Department of Corrections Communications Director Jacque Coe told the media that the officer was struck by a bullet at around 6:15 a.m. as he got out of his car at the Shelton Department of Corrections field office on Fourth Street. Coe says the officer is recovering at Mason General from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.
Mason County Sheriff’s officials say perimeters were established and K-9s were used to attempt to track down the suspect, but that failed.
A description of the suspect has not been provided.
The Washington State Patrol and Shelton Police Department are investigating the case.