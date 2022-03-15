RAINIER - Immense support from the community is apparently helping a Thurston County man cope with the pain of losing his wife to a house fire in Rainier last month.
In the early morning hours of February 25, the home of Kara Close and Adam Sawyer accidentally caught fire, according to Adam’s sister, Jade. Kara tragically perished in the fire while Adam was on the road for work.
Jade started a GoFundMe for her brother to help with the costs of losing his home as well as funeral expenses for his late wife. Additional money will be spent on clothing, household essentials and other day-to-day items. Adam’s sister says his home was “potentially uninsured.” Regardless, Jade says there will be cleanup costs associated with clearing the debris.
Adam is currently living with his mother in her apartment.
After starting the GoFundMe on March 7, the crowd source fundraising page has raised $47,070.
“Thank you does not seem like enough. Your donations, kind words, support, encouragement and empathy have touched Adam greatly. He has read every word you sent him. While his loss is unimaginable, your actions, words and prayers have reached him and provided hope for the future. We cannot thank you enough for helping him. It is incredible to see this community of friends and family and people he does not even know (YET, because to know Adam is to love him) really show up for him when he needed it. Again thank you and we love you, from the bottom of our hearts,” Jade wrote.