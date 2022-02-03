SHELTON - After nearly 34 years behind the badge, Mason County Chief Deputy, the third highest ranked officer in the department, appears poised in becoming the region’s top cop.
Spurling commands the Police Operations Division for North and South Precinct’s of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He is responsible for Patrol, Special Units including Special Operations Group, SWAT, School Resource Officers, K9, Traffic, Marine Operations and Search and Rescue. Spurling also provides public information to the media and community as well.
Spurling filed his candidacy with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission in November, allowing him to publicly announce his intentions to formally file for candidacy for sheriff through the county ahead the 2022 primary election.
A former marine and army reserve sergeant, Spurling began his law enforcement career as a Washington State Trooper. Spurling served as a State Trooper on both sides of the mountains a total of 25 years.
After retiring from Washington’s State Patrol, Spurling was hired by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in the early 2010’s. Over the course of his 8.5 years with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Spurling eventually came to terms with the realization that he could make a difference as the department’s sheriff as he continued to advance through the ranks.
Spurling spoke with iFIBER ONE News about why he wants to be sheriff.
“The reason is because we’ve (Ryan and his family) lived in this community and I love this community. I know that our sheriff’s office has amazing people and I believe we have the chance to be the best Sheriff’s department in Washington State,” Spurling said. “With all the hardship law enforcement faces today, the department needs to have experienced, value-driven leadership. I feel I have an obligation in my training and experience to serve in this way now, more than ever before.”
Spurling’s initial objectives as Mason County’s Sheriff includes, but is not limited to fostering better transparency between the department and the tax payers, improving protection of citizens and more involvement in local schools. Spurling says he’s also an advocate for better management of mental health-related incidents.
Spurling says he’s already received financial campaign support and is running unopposed at this time with current Sheriff Casey Salisbury stepping down at the end of his term.
Candidacy filing begins in May.