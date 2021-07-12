shellfish

SHELTON - A report published by the Spokesman Review indicates that the heat this summer is creating a hotbed of problems for shellfish farmers in the south sound.

Two biologists with the Squaxin Island Tribe’s Natural Resources Department observed the aftermath of the damage done by the record-setting heat wave two weeks ago.

According to the Spokesman Review, Biologist Eric Sparkman documented mortality rates around 40% for oysters on one beach. On another beach, Sparkman noted a death rate of around 50% for clams. However, the death toll on another beach was minimal. 

Sparkman says the massive casualties among shellfish could affect the local water quality; shellfish filter phytoplankton.

The Spokesman Review says the swollen death rate will likely damage Washington’s already struggling shellfish industry after a toxin-related die off in 2018.

Right now, the exact tally of the toll taken on local shellfish is unknown. 