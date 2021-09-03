SHELTON - Like other areas of Washington state, Mason County is becoming somewhat of a ‘petri dish’ for the transmission of coronavirus as cases continue to climb.
As of Friday, a rolling 14-day case rate of 619 cases per 100,000. Over the last 14 days, 402 new coronavirus cases have been tallied.
According to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-related hospitalizations in the county are up just shy of 100% over the last two weeks. Test positivity has increased by 13% over the last 14 days.
At this point, 49% of Mason County is fully vaccinated.